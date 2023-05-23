Evoke Wealth LLC Decreases Position in The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD)

Evoke Wealth LLC cut its stake in The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,811 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 82 shares during the quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC’s holdings in Middleby were worth $3,322,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MIDD. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Middleby by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 14,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,928,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. South Dakota Investment Council acquired a new stake in shares of Middleby during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $705,000. Southeast Asset Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Middleby by 58.8% during the 4th quarter. Southeast Asset Advisors Inc. now owns 25,295 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,387,000 after buying an additional 9,366 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc acquired a new stake in shares of Middleby during the 4th quarter worth approximately $17,403,000. Finally, Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Middleby by 26.3% during the 3rd quarter. Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC now owns 77,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,869,000 after buying an additional 16,020 shares during the last quarter. 98.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Middleby

In related news, Director Chapin Sarah Palisi sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.39, for a total value of $47,217.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,181,369.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Middleby Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of Middleby stock traded down $2.70 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $138.97. 117,347 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 506,683. The stock has a market cap of $7.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.15 and a beta of 1.52. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $140.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $143.36. The Middleby Co. has a 12-month low of $120.30 and a 12-month high of $162.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by $0.11. Middleby had a net margin of 11.12% and a return on equity of 18.71%. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.11 earnings per share. Middleby’s quarterly revenue was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that The Middleby Co. will post 9.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on MIDD shares. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Middleby from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Middleby from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Middleby from $170.00 to $175.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of Middleby from $162.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Middleby from $140.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Middleby currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $169.63.

Middleby Profile

Middleby Profile

The Middleby Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of foodservice equipment. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group, Food Processing Equipment Group, Residential Kitchen Equipment Group, and Corporate and Other. The Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment manufactures, sells, and distributes foodservice equipment for the restaurant and institutional kitchen industry.

