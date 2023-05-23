Evoke Wealth LLC Has $172.44 Million Position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM)

Evoke Wealth LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM – Get Rating) by 8.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,891,579 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 381,908 shares during the quarter. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust makes up 6.2% of Evoke Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Evoke Wealth LLC owned 3.25% of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust worth $172,442,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of GLDM. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 98.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,818,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,427,000 after buying an additional 1,398,400 shares during the last quarter. Greenline Partners LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,085,000. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,090,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 13,100,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $474,089,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 68.2% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,528,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,519,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025,608 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust alerts:

SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust Stock Performance

NYSEARCA GLDM traded up $0.02 on Tuesday, hitting $39.17. 461,062 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,392,091. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust has a 1-year low of $32.12 and a 1-year high of $40.87. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $39.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.42.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLDM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.