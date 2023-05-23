Evoke Wealth LLC Has $4.38 Million Holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Evoke Wealth LLC lowered its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Get Rating) by 26.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,642 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,306 shares during the quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $4,376,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 31.6% in the 4th quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. now owns 1,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after buying an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. HRT Financial LP bought a new position in Vanguard Health Care ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $1,737,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 42.2% during the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 313,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,899,000 after purchasing an additional 23,666 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Square LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Health Care ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $215,000.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VHT traded down $1.28 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $241.71. The stock had a trading volume of 52,561 shares, compared to its average volume of 194,639. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a twelve month low of $217.12 and a twelve month high of $259.04. The stock has a market cap of $16.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.50 and a beta of 0.73. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $241.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $244.04.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Profile

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

