Evoke Wealth LLC Has $5.45 Million Stock Position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Evoke Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 459.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 264,085 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after buying an additional 216,867 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $5,449,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Accel Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of NIKE by 80.6% during the 4th quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 224 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in NIKE by 164.8% during the fourth quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 241 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. lifted its stake in shares of NIKE by 821.1% in the third quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. now owns 350 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of NIKE by 27,300.0% during the fourth quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 274 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NIKE during the first quarter worth about $32,000. 63.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get NIKE alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

NKE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on NIKE from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of NIKE from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of NIKE from $156.00 to $152.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on NIKE from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of NIKE from $132.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NIKE currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.33.

NIKE Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NKE stock traded down $1.19 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $108.99. 6,329,817 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,940,504. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $122.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $118.59. The company has a market cap of $167.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.11. NIKE, Inc. has a 12 month low of $82.22 and a 12 month high of $131.31.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $12.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.48 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 35.98% and a net margin of 10.82%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.87 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NIKE Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 2nd. NIKE’s payout ratio is 39.19%.

Insider Activity at NIKE

In other news, VP Johanna Nielsen sold 282 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.03, for a total value of $35,540.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,518 shares in the company, valued at $443,373.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, VP Johanna Nielsen sold 282 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.03, for a total value of $35,540.46. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $443,373.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 110,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.86, for a total transaction of $13,294,600.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,355,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $163,870,569.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 220,282 shares of company stock valued at $26,447,640 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

About NIKE

(Get Rating)

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, Middle East & Africa, Greater China, Asia Pacific & Latin America, Global Brand Divisions, Converse, and Corporate.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.