Evoke Wealth LLC Purchases 255 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,085 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $10,114,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MA. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates acquired a new position in Mastercard in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Mastercard in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new stake in Mastercard in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Mastercard during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. 74.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on MA shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $410.00 to $435.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Tigress Financial boosted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $472.00 to $476.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Mastercard from $390.00 to $400.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Mastercard from $392.00 to $404.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Mastercard from $375.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $417.27.

Mastercard stock traded down $12.86 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $371.67. The stock had a trading volume of 1,645,686 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,713,994. The stock has a market cap of $352.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.11. Mastercard Incorporated has a one year low of $276.87 and a one year high of $392.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $368.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $360.77.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $5.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.64 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 42.33% and a return on equity of 169.12%. The business’s revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.76 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Timothy H. Murphy sold 27,417 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $374.49, for a total value of $10,267,392.33. Following the sale, the insider now owns 39,263 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,703,600.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Raghuvir Malhotra sold 11,398 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $381.62, for a total transaction of $4,349,704.76. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,612,033.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Timothy H. Murphy sold 27,417 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $374.49, for a total value of $10,267,392.33. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 39,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,703,600.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 550,299 shares of company stock worth $210,103,579 over the last three months. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Mastercard, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments, and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial, and payment programs. The company was founded in November 1966 and is headquartered in Purchase, NY.

