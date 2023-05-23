Evoke Wealth LLC Purchases 480 Shares of Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI)

Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its position in Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 63,552 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC’s holdings in Inari Medical were worth $4,039,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Inari Medical by 12.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 153,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,954,000 after acquiring an additional 16,986 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in Inari Medical by 54.1% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 18,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,706,000 after buying an additional 6,604 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Inari Medical by 2.9% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 35,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,263,000 after buying an additional 1,005 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Inari Medical by 30.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 290,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,304,000 after buying an additional 67,988 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in Inari Medical by 200.7% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after buying an additional 1,461 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.19% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on NARI shares. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on Inari Medical from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Inari Medical from $68.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $89.11.

Inari Medical Price Performance

Shares of NARI traded down $0.97 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $62.67. 207,000 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 837,326. Inari Medical, Inc. has a 52 week low of $52.59 and a 52 week high of $86.94. The company’s 50 day moving average is $65.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.83.

Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.19. The company had revenue of $116.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $110.30 million. Inari Medical had a negative return on equity of 6.78% and a negative net margin of 6.87%. The firm’s revenue was up 33.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.06) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Inari Medical, Inc. will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Inari Medical

In related news, CEO Andrew Hykes sold 9,000 shares of Inari Medical stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.29, for a total transaction of $578,610.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 552,283 shares in the company, valued at $35,506,274.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director William Hoffman sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.10, for a total value of $300,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,252,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,277,654. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew Hykes sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.29, for a total value of $578,610.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 552,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,506,274.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 184,233 shares of company stock valued at $12,319,658 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 13.70% of the company’s stock.

About Inari Medical

Inari Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells devices for the interventional treatment of venous diseases in the United States. The company provides ClotTriever, a mechanical thrombectomy system, which is designed to core, capture, and remove large clots from large vessels, as well as for treatment of deep vein thrombosis; and FlowTriever, a large bore catheter-based aspiration and mechanical thrombectomy system, for treatment of pulmonary embolism.

See Also

