Evoke Wealth LLC Sells 105 Shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Evoke Wealth LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 33,062 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 105 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $9,212,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MCO. Veritas Asset Management LLP grew its holdings in Moody’s by 137.1% in the third quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 1,308,435 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $318,094,000 after purchasing an additional 756,663 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in Moody’s by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,148,302 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $765,385,000 after buying an additional 249,312 shares during the last quarter. Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY purchased a new stake in Moody’s in the fourth quarter valued at about $55,430,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in Moody’s in the third quarter valued at about $37,495,000. Finally, Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd boosted its holdings in Moody’s by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd now owns 1,874,769 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $522,348,000 after acquiring an additional 150,070 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.84% of the company’s stock.

Moody’s stock traded down $8.25 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $313.13. The company had a trading volume of 232,988 shares, compared to its average volume of 801,642. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $302.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $298.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.46 billion, a PE ratio of 42.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.30. Moody’s Co. has a 1-year low of $230.16 and a 1-year high of $335.91.

Moody’s ( NYSE:MCO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $2.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.68. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. Moody’s had a net margin of 25.42% and a return on equity of 59.87%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.89 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Moody’s Co. will post 9.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th will be paid a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.18%.

In other news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.15, for a total value of $570,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 67,838 shares in the company, valued at $19,344,005.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 2,000 shares of Moody’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.15, for a total transaction of $570,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 67,838 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,344,005.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Caroline Sullivan sold 483 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.48, for a total transaction of $146,580.84. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $452,488.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 23,701 shares of company stock worth $7,046,117. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

MCO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Moody’s in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $312.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James cut shares of Moody’s from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $355.00 to $360.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Barclays raised their target price on Moody’s from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Moody’s from $289.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Moody’s currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $308.80.

Moody’s Corp. engages in the provision of credit ratings, research, tools and analysis to the global capital markets. It operates through the Moody’s Investors Service (MIS) and Moody’s Analytics (MA) segments. The MIS segment is a credit rating agency, which publishes credit ratings on debt obligations and the entities, including various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities, and commercial paper programs.

