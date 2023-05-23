Evoke Wealth LLC Sells 1,539 Shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGF)

Evoke Wealth LLC trimmed its position in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGF – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 489,994 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,539 shares during the quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC owned 0.65% of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF worth $7,056,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 243.5% during the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,975 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 164.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,760 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 2,340 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco Financial Preferred ETF alerts:

Invesco Financial Preferred ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF stock traded down $0.01 on Tuesday, reaching $14.24. The stock had a trading volume of 87,682 shares, compared to its average volume of 434,301. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $14.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.98. Invesco Financial Preferred ETF has a 1 year low of $13.66 and a 1 year high of $16.87.

About Invesco Financial Preferred ETF

PowerShares Financial Preferred Portfolio (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund is based on the Wells Fargo Hybrid and Preferred Financial Index (WHPSF Financial Index) (the Index). The Index tracks the performance of the United States-listed securities issued by financial institutions. The Index is rebalanced monthly.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Financial Preferred ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Financial Preferred ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.