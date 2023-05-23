Extendicare Inc. (OTCMKTS:EXETF) Increases Dividend to $0.03 Per Share

Extendicare Inc. (OTCMKTS:EXETF – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Tuesday, May 23rd, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be given a dividend of 0.0299 per share on Thursday, June 15th. This represents a yield of 7.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 30th. This is an increase from Extendicare’s previous dividend of $0.03.

Extendicare Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:EXETF opened at $5.37 on Tuesday. Extendicare has a 12 month low of $4.41 and a 12 month high of $5.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.91.

Get Extendicare alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on EXETF. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Extendicare from C$7.00 to C$7.50 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on Extendicare from C$7.00 to C$7.50 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th.

About Extendicare

Extendicare, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of nursing care, home health care, retirement living, and management and consulting services. It operates through the following business segments: Long-Term Care, Retirement Living, Home Health Care, and Other Services. The Long-Term Care segment represents long-term care centers the company owns and operates in the country.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Extendicare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Extendicare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.