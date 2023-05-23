Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) Price Target Lowered to $130.00 at Mizuho

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Mizuho from $147.00 to $130.00 in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on XOM. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $108.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. UBS Group upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the company from $125.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $128.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Scotiabank lowered shares of Exxon Mobil from a sector outperform rating to a sector perform rating and decreased their target price for the company from $140.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, HSBC increased their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $113.50 to $115.50 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $125.30.

Exxon Mobil stock opened at $104.97 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $110.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $110.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $424.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.46. Exxon Mobil has a one year low of $80.69 and a one year high of $119.92.

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $86.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.07 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 15.06% and a return on equity of 31.48%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.07 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Exxon Mobil will post 9.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 16th will be given a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 15th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.64%.

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.11, for a total transaction of $290,275.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 29,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,398,771.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 16.6% during the fourth quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 10,333 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,469 shares during the last quarter. St. Louis Trust Co grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. St. Louis Trust Co now owns 35,533 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,919,000 after purchasing an additional 3,507 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 117,524 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $12,963,000 after purchasing an additional 5,770 shares during the last quarter. Northstar Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Northstar Asset Management LLC now owns 32,262 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,558,000 after purchasing an additional 925 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TTP Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. TTP Investments Inc. now owns 20,844 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,299,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.49% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

