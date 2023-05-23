Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH) Shares Sold by Nixon Capital LLC

Nixon Capital LLC lowered its stake in shares of Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 731,152 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,727 shares during the period. Farfetch makes up approximately 2.3% of Nixon Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Nixon Capital LLC’s holdings in Farfetch were worth $3,458,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its position in shares of Farfetch by 13.8% during the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 240,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,792,000 after acquiring an additional 29,157 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of Farfetch by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 179,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $851,000 after acquiring an additional 14,079 shares during the last quarter. Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd grew its position in shares of Farfetch by 123.7% during the fourth quarter. Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd now owns 823,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,893,000 after acquiring an additional 455,119 shares during the last quarter. Interval Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Farfetch during the third quarter worth approximately $3,874,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC grew its position in Farfetch by 30.5% in the 4th quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 13,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.07% of the company’s stock.

Farfetch Stock Down 3.4 %

FTCH stock traded down $0.19 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $5.43. The stock had a trading volume of 12,599,218 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,693,029. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $4.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.39. Farfetch Ltd has a 1-year low of $3.64 and a 1-year high of $12.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Farfetch ( NYSE:FTCH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.42). The company had revenue of $629.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $626.97 million. Farfetch had a negative return on equity of 66.50% and a negative net margin of 23.19%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Farfetch Ltd will post -1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FTCH has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Farfetch from $7.00 to $7.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Farfetch from $11.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Farfetch from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Farfetch from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Farfetch from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.46.

Farfetch Company Profile

Farfetch Ltd. engages in the retail of fashion and luxury goods. It offers womenswear, menswear, kidswear, vintage, fine watches, and fine jewelry. The company was founded by José Manuel Ferreira Neves in 2007 and launched in 2008 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

