FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Shares Sold by Live Oak Private Wealth LLC

Live Oak Private Wealth LLC trimmed its position in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 24.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,159 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 699 shares during the period. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $374,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. River Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in FedEx by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,863 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $842,000 after purchasing an additional 603 shares in the last quarter. Richard C. Young & CO. LTD. boosted its stake in FedEx by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Richard C. Young & CO. LTD. now owns 5,607 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $971,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC boosted its stake in FedEx by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 70,009 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $4,575,000 after acquiring an additional 896 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in FedEx by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 164,791 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $28,542,000 after acquiring an additional 10,856 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in FedEx by 20.1% during the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 7,986 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $1,383,000 after acquiring an additional 1,337 shares during the last quarter. 72.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at FedEx

In other news, CEO Rajesh Subramaniam sold 11,125 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.01, for a total value of $2,569,986.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 39,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,120,967.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other FedEx news, Director Amy B. Lane acquired 830 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $232.88 per share, with a total value of $193,290.40. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $549,363.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Rajesh Subramaniam sold 11,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.01, for a total transaction of $2,569,986.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 39,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,120,967.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 146,486 shares of company stock valued at $34,001,009 in the last quarter. Insiders own 8.62% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FedEx Price Performance

A number of research firms have commented on FDX. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of FedEx from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of FedEx from $196.00 to $234.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of FedEx from $233.00 to $305.00 in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $290.00 price objective on shares of FedEx in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of FedEx from $240.00 to $282.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $243.81.

FedEx stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $228.71. 142,378 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,953,769. The firm has a market cap of $57.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $224.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $200.50. FedEx Co. has a 1-year low of $141.92 and a 1-year high of $248.76.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 16th. The shipping service provider reported $3.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.74. The firm had revenue of $22.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.74 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 3.23% and a return on equity of 17.71%. FedEx’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.59 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that FedEx Co. will post 14.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FedEx Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 12th will be paid a $1.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 9th. This represents a $5.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. This is a boost from FedEx’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. FedEx’s payout ratio is currently 39.72%.

About FedEx

FedEx Corp. provides a broad portfolio of transportation, e-commerce and business services under the FedEx brand. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other & Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

