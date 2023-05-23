Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) Shares Acquired by Midwest Professional Planners LTD.

Midwest Professional Planners LTD. grew its stake in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,962 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the period. Midwest Professional Planners LTD.’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $608,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Arlington Partners LLC grew its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 199.2% during the fourth quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 398 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the period. Elequin Securities LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity National Information Services during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 83.3% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 286 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 55.2% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 461 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. Finally, Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH acquired a new position in Fidelity National Information Services during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.25% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet lowered Fidelity National Information Services from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $65.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Mizuho upped their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $78.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $67.00 to $65.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, 22nd Century Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a report on Friday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $89.30.

Fidelity National Information Services Stock Down 1.7 %

NYSE FIS traded down $0.99 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $56.48. 1,341,951 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,914,192. The business’s 50 day moving average is $54.52 and its 200-day moving average is $63.32. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.57 and a 12-month high of $106.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The information technology services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $3.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.41 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a positive return on equity of 10.66% and a negative net margin of 114.79%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.47 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 5.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fidelity National Information Services Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.68%. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently -7.38%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Fidelity National Information Services news, CFO Erik D. Hoag sold 5,658 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.88, for a total transaction of $361,433.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,368 shares in the company, valued at $1,045,587.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Erik D. Hoag sold 5,658 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.88, for a total transaction of $361,433.04. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,045,587.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jeffrey A. Goldstein bought 958 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $57.24 per share, for a total transaction of $54,835.92. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 5,404 shares in the company, valued at approximately $309,324.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Fidelity National Information Services

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions for financial institutions and businesses. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Merchant, Capital Markets, and Corporate and Other. The Banking segment focuses on serving financial institutions with core processing software, transaction processing software, and complementary applications and services.

