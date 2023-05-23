Fine Capital Partners, L.P. Acquires 34,500 Shares of WildBrain Ltd. (TSE:WILD) Stock

WildBrain Ltd. (TSE:WILD – Get Rating) insider Fine Capital Partners, L.P. acquired 34,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$2.18 per share, with a total value of C$75,275.55.

WildBrain Stock Performance

WILD traded down C$0.19 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting C$2.03. 53,725 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,590. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 201.09, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.88. WildBrain Ltd. has a 12 month low of C$1.71 and a 12 month high of C$3.14. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$2.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$2.48. The stock has a market cap of C$357.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -74.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.85 and a beta of 0.95.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently issued reports on WILD shares. Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of WildBrain from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from C$3.25 to C$2.75 in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. National Bankshares downgraded WildBrain from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from C$3.50 to C$3.00 in a report on Thursday, February 9th.

About WildBrain

WildBrain Ltd. develops, produces, and distributes films and television programs worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Content Business and Canadian Television Broadcasting. It focuses on children's and family content, including animated series; and provides production services, as well as operates children's ad-supported video-on-demand (AVOD) channels on YouTube and other AVOD platforms.

Featured Stories

