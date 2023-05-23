Finning International Inc. (OTCMKTS:FINGF) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.19 Per Share

Finning International Inc. (OTCMKTS:FINGF – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Saturday, May 20th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 25th will be given a dividend of 0.1866 per share on Thursday, June 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 24th. This is a boost from Finning International’s previous dividend of $0.18.

Finning International Price Performance

FINGF stock opened at $27.70 on Tuesday. Finning International has a one year low of $17.00 and a one year high of $29.61. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $25.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.54.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FINGF has been the subject of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Finning International from C$43.00 to C$47.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Finning International from C$42.00 to C$43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Finning International from C$44.00 to C$45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, National Bank Financial cut shares of Finning International from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th.

Finning International Company Profile

Finning International, Inc engages in the sale, service, and renting out heavy equipment, engines, and related products. It operates through the following business segments: Canadian Operations, South American Operations, UK & Ireland Operations, and Other. The Canadian Operations segment is comprised of British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Yukon, the Northwest Territories, and a portion of Nunavut.

Featured Articles

