First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.07 (NYSE:FDEU)

First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund (NYSE:FDEUGet Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, May 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.07 per share on Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st.

First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 20.5% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:FDEU traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $12.94. The company had a trading volume of 22,233 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,192. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $12.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.03. First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund has a 1-year low of $9.27 and a 1-year high of $13.24.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FDEU. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund by 2,293.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 3,302 shares during the period. Quarry LP bought a new position in First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund during the first quarter worth about $116,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund during the third quarter worth about $120,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund during the third quarter worth about $136,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new position in First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund during the first quarter worth about $151,000.

About First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund

First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. Its objective is to provide a high level of current income with a secondary focus on capital appreciation. The company was founded on May 11, 2015 and is headquartered in Wheaton, IL.

