First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.13 (NASDAQ:FEMB)

First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FEMB – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, May 22nd, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 24th will be given a dividend of 0.125 per share on Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.47%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 23rd.

First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF Stock Performance

FEMB stock traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $27.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 52,816 shares, compared to its average volume of 98,324. First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $23.95 and a 1 year high of $28.83. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.30.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $58,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF by 99.3% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,515 shares during the last quarter. Synergy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $240,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $409,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 24,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $731,000 after purchasing an additional 999 shares during the period.

First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF Company Profile

The First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF (FEMB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in a broad range of bonds issued by emerging-market sovereign, sub-sovereign and quasi-sovereign entities, denominated in local currencies.

