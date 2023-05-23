First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPEI) Shares Acquired by Forum Private Client Group LLC

Forum Private Client Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPEI – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 33,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,024 shares during the period. Forum Private Client Group LLC’s holdings in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF were worth $588,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Shelton Wealth Management LLC grew its position in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Shelton Wealth Management LLC now owns 279,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,789,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 91,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,771,000 after acquiring an additional 1,192 shares during the period. Sutton Place Investors LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Sutton Place Investors LLC now owns 111,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,980,000 after acquiring an additional 1,560 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its stake in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 12,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 1,890 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new position in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000.

First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of FPEI traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $16.64. 99,120 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 529,068. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $16.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.58. First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a twelve month low of $16.10 and a twelve month high of $18.90.

First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF Company Profile

The First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF (FPEI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is actively managed to provide current income and total return by investing in global institutional preferred and income-producing debt securities.

