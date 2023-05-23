First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.13

First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, May 22nd, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 24th will be given a dividend of 0.1275 per share on Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 23rd.

First Trust Managed Municipal ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ FMB traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $50.00. 199,343 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 223,763. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.81. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF has a 12 month low of $48.07 and a 12 month high of $52.00.

Get First Trust Managed Municipal ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FMB. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $713,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 3.7% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 10,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $564,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $609,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new stake in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000.

First Trust Managed Municipal ETF Company Profile

The First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (FMB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests primarily in investment-grade municipal bonds, with some high-yield exposure. FMB was launched on May 13, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Managed Municipal ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Managed Municipal ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.