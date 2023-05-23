First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FMHI) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.15

First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FMHIGet Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, May 22nd, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.1525 per share on Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 23rd.

First Trust Municipal High Income ETF Stock Performance

FMHI stock traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $46.19. The stock had a trading volume of 58,138 shares, compared to its average volume of 82,383. First Trust Municipal High Income ETF has a 1-year low of $44.09 and a 1-year high of $49.49. The company has a fifty day moving average of $47.01 and a 200 day moving average of $46.95.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FMHI. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 44,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,260,000 after purchasing an additional 981 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 34.7% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $585,000 after acquiring an additional 2,938 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 70.5% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 6,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after acquiring an additional 2,801 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 87,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,493,000 after acquiring an additional 6,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $429,000.

First Trust Municipal High Income ETF Company Profile

The First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (FMHI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that holds a broad range of US municipal bonds. FMHI was launched on Nov 1, 2017 and is managed by First Trust.

Dividend History for First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FMHI)

