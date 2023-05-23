Fithian LLC Invests $1.27 Million in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

Fithian LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 28,258 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,267,000. Trade Desk comprises about 5.7% of Fithian LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Trade Desk by 40.1% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,121,782 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $543,421,000 after buying an additional 3,470,657 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in Trade Desk by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 47,175,426 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,114,874,000 after buying an additional 2,538,566 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Trade Desk in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $100,508,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 106.6% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,628,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $216,803,000 after purchasing an additional 1,872,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Trade Desk by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,367,719 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $599,275,000 after acquiring an additional 1,239,936 shares in the last quarter. 67.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other Trade Desk news, CTO David Randall Pickles sold 477,194 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.67, for a total value of $28,951,359.98. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 470,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,571,323.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Trade Desk news, CTO David Randall Pickles sold 477,194 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.67, for a total value of $28,951,359.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 470,930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,571,323.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 2,999 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.40, for a total value of $178,140.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 74,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,399,104.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 964,789 shares of company stock valued at $58,349,440 over the last three months. Insiders own 10.81% of the company’s stock.

Trade Desk Trading Down 1.1 %

TTD traded down $0.74 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $67.78. 1,356,475 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,313,785. The stock has a market cap of $33.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 456.80, a PEG ratio of 5.99 and a beta of 1.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $61.55 and a 200 day moving average of $54.00. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.00 and a 52 week high of $76.75.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The technology company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $382.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $364.85 million. Trade Desk had a return on equity of 3.99% and a net margin of 4.70%. As a group, analysts forecast that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TTD has been the topic of several research reports. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Trade Desk from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 11th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Trade Desk from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Trade Desk from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Stephens raised their target price on Trade Desk from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “sell” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of Trade Desk in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Trade Desk has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.67.

Trade Desk Company Profile

The Trade Desk, Inc engages in the provision of a technology platform for advertising buyers. It operates through the United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include audio advertising, mobile advertising, native advertising, data management platform, cross-device targeting, and inventory and marketplaces.

