FlexShares iBoxx 3 Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund (NYSEARCA:TDTT) Shares Up 0.1%

FlexShares iBoxx 3 Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund (NYSEARCA:TDTT – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 0.1% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $23.81 and last traded at $23.79. Approximately 311,566 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 41% from the average daily volume of 526,283 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.77.

FlexShares iBoxx 3 Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund Trading Up 0.1 %

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.77.

Get FlexShares iBoxx 3 Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund alerts:

Institutional Trading of FlexShares iBoxx 3 Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TDTT. Herold Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of FlexShares iBoxx 3 Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. now owns 13,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after buying an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc bought a new position in shares of FlexShares iBoxx 3 Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. SVB Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FlexShares iBoxx 3 Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 39,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,023,000 after buying an additional 1,684 shares in the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new position in shares of FlexShares iBoxx 3 Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of FlexShares iBoxx 3 Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 26,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $620,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter.

FlexShares iBoxx 3 Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund Company Profile

The FlexShares iBoxx 3-Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund (TDTT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the iBoxx 3-Year Target Duration TIPS index. The fund tracks an index of inflation-protected US government debt with maturity dates of 1-10 years. TDTT was launched on Sep 19, 2011 and is managed by FlexShares.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for FlexShares iBoxx 3 Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FlexShares iBoxx 3 Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.