Footasylum (LON:FOOT) Shares Down 26.6%

Footasylum PLC (LON:FOOT – Get Rating)’s share price was down 26.6% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 81.50 ($1.01) and last traded at GBX 81.50 ($1.01). Approximately 100 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 609,787 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 111 ($1.38).

The firm has a market capitalization of £88.60 million and a PE ratio of -21.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 1.60. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 81.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 81.50.

Footasylum plc engages in the retail and wholesale of footwear, apparel, and accessories in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company sells fashion streetwear and sportswear for men, women, and kids under approximately 300 brands, such as Nike, Adidas, Prè London, Society Sport, and Gym King; and owns brands comprising Kings Will Dream, Condemned Nation, Alessandro Zavetti, and Zavetti Sport, as well as retail brands, including Footasylum, Drome, and SEVEN.

