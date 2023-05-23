Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) EVP Sells $529,258.40 in Stock

Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) EVP Patrice Perche sold 7,535 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.24, for a total value of $529,258.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,807,275.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Patrice Perche also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 3rd, Patrice Perche sold 8,947 shares of Fortinet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.23, for a total transaction of $547,824.81.

On Friday, April 21st, Patrice Perche sold 7,530 shares of Fortinet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.91, for a total value of $503,832.30.

On Tuesday, March 21st, Patrice Perche sold 7,535 shares of Fortinet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.81, for a total value of $465,738.35.

Fortinet Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:FTNT traded down $1.43 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $68.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,491,788 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,899,020. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.45, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.92. Fortinet, Inc. has a 12-month low of $42.61 and a 12-month high of $71.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $65.21 and a 200-day moving average of $57.67.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Fortinet ( NASDAQ:FTNT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The software maker reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. Fortinet had a negative return on equity of 282.54% and a net margin of 20.46%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 32.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.17 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Fortinet, Inc. will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 1.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 51,202,733 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,402,934,000 after buying an additional 617,369 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Fortinet by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 26,607,677 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,300,849,000 after purchasing an additional 3,467,035 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Fortinet by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,395,593 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,687,787,000 after buying an additional 527,129 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Fortinet by 1.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,178,603 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,007,182,000 after acquiring an additional 147,048 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fortinet by 125,937.5% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,597,668 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $713,680,000 after acquiring an additional 14,586,086 shares during the period. 64.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FTNT. TheStreet raised shares of Fortinet from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Fortinet in a report on Friday, April 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price target for the company. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Fortinet in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. MKM Partners raised their price target on Fortinet from $65.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Fortinet from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Fortinet has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.30.

Fortinet Company Profile

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions to a variety of businesses, such as enterprises, communication service providers and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Network Security, Infrastructure Security, Cloud Security, and Endpoint Protection, Internet of Things and Operational Technology.

