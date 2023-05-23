Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) EVP Sells $529,258.40 in Stock

Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) EVP Patrice Perche sold 7,535 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.24, for a total value of $529,258.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,807,275.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Patrice Perche also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, May 3rd, Patrice Perche sold 8,947 shares of Fortinet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.23, for a total transaction of $547,824.81.
- On Friday, April 21st, Patrice Perche sold 7,530 shares of Fortinet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.91, for a total value of $503,832.30.
- On Tuesday, March 21st, Patrice Perche sold 7,535 shares of Fortinet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.81, for a total value of $465,738.35.
Fortinet Stock Down 2.1 %
Shares of NASDAQ:FTNT traded down $1.43 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $68.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,491,788 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,899,020. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.45, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.92. Fortinet, Inc. has a 12-month low of $42.61 and a 12-month high of $71.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $65.21 and a 200-day moving average of $57.67.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 1.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 51,202,733 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,402,934,000 after buying an additional 617,369 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Fortinet by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 26,607,677 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,300,849,000 after purchasing an additional 3,467,035 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Fortinet by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,395,593 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,687,787,000 after buying an additional 527,129 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Fortinet by 1.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,178,603 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,007,182,000 after acquiring an additional 147,048 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fortinet by 125,937.5% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,597,668 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $713,680,000 after acquiring an additional 14,586,086 shares during the period. 64.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FTNT. TheStreet raised shares of Fortinet from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Fortinet in a report on Friday, April 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price target for the company. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Fortinet in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. MKM Partners raised their price target on Fortinet from $65.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Fortinet from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Fortinet has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.30.
Fortinet Company Profile
Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions to a variety of businesses, such as enterprises, communication service providers and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Network Security, Infrastructure Security, Cloud Security, and Endpoint Protection, Internet of Things and Operational Technology.
