Forum Private Client Group LLC Acquires New Shares in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

Forum Private Client Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Elevance Health during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC bought a new position in Elevance Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Elevance Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Elevance Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Elevance Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. 87.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Elevance Health alerts:

Elevance Health Stock Up 0.6 %

NYSE:ELV traded up $2.96 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $460.00. 350,565 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,104,018. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $465.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $484.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $109.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.84. Elevance Health, Inc. has a 1 year low of $440.02 and a 1 year high of $549.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Elevance Health Announces Dividend

Elevance Health ( NYSE:ELV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The company reported $9.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.26 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $41.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.93 billion. Elevance Health had a return on equity of 20.05% and a net margin of 3.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $8.25 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 32.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be issued a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. Elevance Health’s payout ratio is 23.04%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Elevance Health news, EVP Gloria M. Mccarthy sold 15,098 shares of Elevance Health stock in a transaction on Friday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $444.76, for a total value of $6,714,986.48. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 51,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,876,230.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ELV shares. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Elevance Health from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $523.00 to $572.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. SVB Leerink restated an “outperform” rating and set a $580.00 price target on shares of Elevance Health in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Elevance Health from $555.00 to $572.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Elevance Health from $597.00 to $561.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Loop Capital cut their price objective on Elevance Health from $565.00 to $550.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Elevance Health currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $572.19.

About Elevance Health

(Get Rating)

Elevance Health, Inc operates as a health company, which engages in improving lives and communities, and making healthcare simpler. It operates through the following segments: Commercial and Specialty Business, Government Business, CarelonRx, and Other. The Commercial and Specialty Business segment provides insurance products and services such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability and supplemental health insurance.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Elevance Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elevance Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.