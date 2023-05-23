Forum Private Client Group LLC Has $1.57 Million Stock Holdings in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU)

Forum Private Client Group LLC grew its holdings in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 58,051 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,856 shares during the quarter. Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF accounts for approximately 1.1% of Forum Private Client Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Forum Private Client Group LLC owned 0.05% of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF worth $1,569,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 39,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,068,000 after buying an additional 5,036 shares in the last quarter. Red Lighthouse Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $2,107,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 176,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,781,000 after purchasing an additional 19,080 shares in the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 17.2% during the 4th quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 379,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,258,000 after purchasing an additional 55,618 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quarry Hill Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $3,610,000.

Get Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF alerts:

Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $29.17. 143,054 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 468,760. The company has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.24. Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.62 and a fifty-two week high of $30.27.

Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (DFAU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAU was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.