Forum Private Client Group LLC Has $308,000 Holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD)

Forum Private Client Group LLC lessened its stake in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD – Get Rating) by 37.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,920 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,724 shares during the quarter. Forum Private Client Group LLC’s holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $308,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $917,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 36.8% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 199,030 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $24,071,000 after buying an additional 53,585 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 19.3% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 35,975 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,351,000 after buying an additional 5,827 shares during the period. West Michigan Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $222,000. Finally, Easterly Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 20.5% during the 1st quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC now owns 78,338 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,474,000 after acquiring an additional 13,338 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.51% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $106.61. 6,088,674 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,665,615. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $108.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $107.95. iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $98.41 and a 52 week high of $115.66.

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid Investment Grade Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid, the United States dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds for sale in the United States.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LQD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.