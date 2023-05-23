Forum Private Client Group LLC Increases Position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY)

Forum Private Client Group LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY – Get Rating) by 18.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,587 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,907 shares during the period. iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF comprises 4.2% of Forum Private Client Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Forum Private Client Group LLC owned approximately 0.14% of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF worth $6,097,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 284.0% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $74,000. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $145,000.

Get iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF Stock Performance

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF stock traded down $0.97 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $145.34. The company had a trading volume of 33,904 shares, compared to its average volume of 289,804. The firm has a market cap of $6.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.34 and a beta of 1.07. iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $114.66 and a 1 year high of $147.67. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $138.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $131.11.

About iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Growth Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.