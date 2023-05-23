Forum Private Client Group LLC Raises Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Forum Private Client Group LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 25.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 7,167 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,472 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 1.9% of Forum Private Client Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Forum Private Client Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,754,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Core Alternative Capital bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Laffer Tengler Investments bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $55,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $59,000.

Shares of IVV stock traded down $1.39 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $419.17. The company had a trading volume of 1,081,544 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,033,807. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $409.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $401.90. The firm has a market cap of $312.07 billion, a PE ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $349.53 and a one year high of $434.03.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

