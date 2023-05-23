Forum Private Client Group LLC Sells 143 Shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

Forum Private Client Group LLC reduced its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,570 shares of the company’s stock after selling 143 shares during the quarter. Forum Private Client Group LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $965,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Biltmore Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $73,000.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IJS traded up $0.99 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $91.42. 162,361 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 489,888. The company has a market cap of $6.77 billion, a PE ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 1.18. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a one year low of $82.09 and a one year high of $106.93. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $90.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $94.90.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

