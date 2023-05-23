Franklin Investment Grade Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLCO) Shares Acquired by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in Franklin Investment Grade Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLCO – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,495,537 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 71,471 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. owned about 85.41% of Franklin Investment Grade Corporate ETF worth $532,092,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Franklin Investment Grade Corporate ETF by 125.4% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 1,161 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Franklin Investment Grade Corporate ETF by 8.7% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 13,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 1,096 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Franklin Investment Grade Corporate ETF by 236.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 17,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after acquiring an additional 12,434 shares in the last quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Franklin Investment Grade Corporate ETF by 2.5% in the third quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 24,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,000 after acquiring an additional 591 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Franklin Investment Grade Corporate ETF by 67.6% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 48,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,011,000 after acquiring an additional 19,536 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of FLCO opened at $21.03 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $21.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.26. Franklin Investment Grade Corporate ETF has a 52 week low of $19.70 and a 52 week high of $22.63.

The Franklin Investment Grade Corporate ETF (FLCO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively-managed fund that uses a combined top-down and bottom-up approach to select investment-grade USD-denominated bonds without a duration target. FLCO was launched on Oct 3, 2016 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.

