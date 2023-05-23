Franklin Resources Inc. Acquires 58,191 Shares of Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR)

Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,045,365 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 58,191 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned approximately 4.58% of Tapestry worth $420,608,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TPR. Patton Fund Management Inc. purchased a new position in Tapestry during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $213,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Tapestry during the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Tapestry by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 47,633 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $1,816,000 after purchasing an additional 2,162 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in Tapestry in the fourth quarter valued at $1,472,000. Finally, Laffer Tengler Investments purchased a new stake in shares of Tapestry in the 4th quarter valued at $105,000. Institutional investors own 92.84% of the company’s stock.

Tapestry Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE TPR opened at $42.18 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $9.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.44. Tapestry, Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.53 and a twelve month high of $47.48. The company’s fifty day moving average is $41.09 and its 200-day moving average is $40.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Tapestry Announces Dividend

Tapestry ( NYSE:TPR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. Tapestry had a net margin of 13.51% and a return on equity of 39.88%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Tapestry, Inc. will post 3.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 26th. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. Tapestry’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.61%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on TPR shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Tapestry from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Tapestry from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Barclays increased their target price on Tapestry from $45.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Tapestry from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Tapestry from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.29.

Tapestry Profile

Tapestry, Inc engages in the provision of luxury accessories and lifestyle brands. It operates through the following segments: Coach, Kate Spade and Stuart Weitzman. The Coach segment consists of global sales of coach brand products to customers through coach operated stores, including the internet and concession shop-in-shops, and sales to wholesale customers, and through independent third party distributors.

