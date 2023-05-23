Franklin Resources Inc. Acquires 997,128 Shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) by 38.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,586,528 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 997,128 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. owned about 0.43% of Applied Materials worth $349,256,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 50.2% in the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 35,998 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,505,000 after buying an additional 12,034 shares in the last quarter. SouthState Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 6,115 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $595,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 42.7% in the 4th quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 20,938 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,039,000 after buying an additional 6,263 shares in the last quarter. WS Portfolio Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,984,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 185,714 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $18,085,000 after buying an additional 2,657 shares in the last quarter. 75.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Applied Materials Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of AMAT stock opened at $126.55 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $117.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $111.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market cap of $106.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.70, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.60. Applied Materials, Inc. has a twelve month low of $71.12 and a twelve month high of $132.06.

Applied Materials Increases Dividend

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $6.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.37 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 24.36% and a return on equity of 52.81%. The company’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.85 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 25th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. This is a positive change from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 24th. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is 13.72%.

Applied Materials announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Monday, March 13th that allows the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the manufacturing equipment provider to repurchase up to 9.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AMAT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $88.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Applied Materials in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $126.00 to $139.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Applied Materials presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.96.

Insider Activity at Applied Materials

In related news, SVP Teri A. Little sold 6,813 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.44, for a total value of $800,118.72. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 98,332 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,548,110.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Applied Materials news, SVP Omkaram Nalamasu sold 29,444 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.70, for a total transaction of $3,671,666.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 194,298 shares in the company, valued at $24,228,960.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Teri A. Little sold 6,813 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.44, for a total transaction of $800,118.72. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 98,332 shares in the company, valued at $11,548,110.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Applied Materials

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services and software to the semiconductor, display and related industries. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display & Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for etch, rapid thermal processing, deposition, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, wafer packaging, and ion implantation.

