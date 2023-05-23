Franklin Resources Inc. Purchases 4,418,507 Shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU)

Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU – Get Rating) (TSE:SU) by 56.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,285,828 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,418,507 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Suncor Energy were worth $389,747,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SU. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 161,713 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $5,126,000 after buying an additional 702 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Suncor Energy in the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,919,954 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $219,570,000 after buying an additional 459,303 shares in the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy by 36.1% in the fourth quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 45,679 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,449,000 after buying an additional 12,107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 124,854 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,962,000 after buying an additional 1,321 shares in the last quarter. 58.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SU opened at $28.83 on Tuesday. Suncor Energy Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.42 and a twelve month high of $42.72. The company has a market cap of $37.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.13.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 5th will be paid a $0.384 dividend. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 2nd. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.63%.

SU has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Suncor Energy from C$52.00 to C$53.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. National Bank Financial raised shares of Suncor Energy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Suncor Energy from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Suncor Energy in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Suncor Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.57.

Suncor Energy, Inc is an integrated energy company, which engages in the development of petroleum resource basins. It operates through the following segments: Oil Sands, Exploration and Production, Refining and Marketing, and Corporate and Eliminations. The Oil Sands segment operates assets in the Athabasca oil sands of northeast Alberta.

