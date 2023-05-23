Franklin Resources Inc. Purchases 541,432 Shares of Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG)

Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG – Get Rating) by 12.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,034,404 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 541,432 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Evergy were worth $316,815,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Empirical Finance LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Evergy by 20.4% in the third quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 5,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after acquiring an additional 909 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of Evergy in the third quarter worth $316,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP boosted its holdings in shares of Evergy by 195.0% in the third quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 11,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $666,000 after acquiring an additional 7,408 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its holdings in shares of Evergy by 307.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 82,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,166,000 after acquiring an additional 61,940 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor OS LLC bought a new position in shares of Evergy in the fourth quarter worth $226,000. 83.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:EVRG opened at $59.07 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.77, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.50. Evergy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $54.12 and a 52-week high of $71.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $61.26 and a 200 day moving average of $61.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.52.

Evergy ( NYSE:EVRG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.03. Evergy had a return on equity of 9.13% and a net margin of 13.03%. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $0.6125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $2.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.15%. Evergy’s payout ratio is 73.13%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on EVRG. TheStreet lowered Evergy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Evergy from $69.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on Evergy from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.20.

In other news, Director Sandra Aj Lawrence sold 2,523 shares of Evergy stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.32, for a total value of $157,233.36. Following the transaction, the director now owns 480 shares in the company, valued at $29,913.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Sandra Aj Lawrence sold 2,523 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.32, for a total value of $157,233.36. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,913.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Kevin E. Bryant sold 22,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.81, for a total value of $1,345,725.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 32,993 shares in the company, valued at $1,973,311.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.08% of the company’s stock.

Evergy, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electricity through its subsidiaries. It focuses on the regulation of electric utilities and development of electric transmission projects. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Kansas City, MO.

