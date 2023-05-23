Franklin Resources Inc. Sells 1,324,708 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Franklin Resources Inc. decreased its holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 26.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,746,855 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,324,708 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned approximately 0.24% of Philip Morris International worth $379,219,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PM. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the third quarter worth $25,000. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Red Tortoise LLC bought a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Philip Morris International by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, My Personal CFO LLC bought a new stake in Philip Morris International during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors own 75.85% of the company’s stock.
Philip Morris International Price Performance
PM opened at $93.07 on Tuesday. Philip Morris International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $82.85 and a fifty-two week high of $109.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $144.46 billion, a PE ratio of 16.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.68. The company’s 50-day moving average is $96.46 and its 200 day moving average is $98.81.
Philip Morris International Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 23rd were issued a $1.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 22nd. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.46%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 90.88%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $114.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $109.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. UBS Group raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $106.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $95.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.60.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Philip Morris International news, insider Werner Barth sold 8,000 shares of Philip Morris International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.35, for a total transaction of $786,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 87,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,588,020.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.
Philip Morris International Company Profile
Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company engaged in the manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco, and nicotine-containing products. Its products include cigarettes and reduced-risk products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: European Union, Eastern Europe, Middle East and Africa, South and Southeast Asia, East Asia and Australia, and Americas.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Philip Morris International (PM)
- Doximity is an Overlooked Medical Ecosystem AI Play
- Key Terms You Need to Know When Trading Low-Float Stocks
- 2 Cheap Stocks And 1 Cheap Sector The Insiders Are Buying
- 3 Reasons Royal Caribbean Stock Can Keep Floating Higher
- Can IonQ Be the Leader in Quantum Computing as a Service?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.