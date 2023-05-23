Franklin Resources Inc. Sells 54,365 Shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Franklin Resources Inc. decreased its position in shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,492,413 shares of the company’s stock after selling 54,365 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned about 0.98% of Charter Communications worth $506,077,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CHTR. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Charter Communications during the first quarter valued at approximately $94,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Charter Communications by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,834,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in Charter Communications by 12,010.0% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $660,000 after buying an additional 1,201 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in Charter Communications by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its position in Charter Communications by 19.4% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.05% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Charter Communications news, Chairman Thomas Rutledge sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $383.64, for a total value of $11,509,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 17,493 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,711,014.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on CHTR. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Charter Communications from $340.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Charter Communications from $440.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 31st. StockNews.com began coverage on Charter Communications in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Benchmark lowered their price target on Charter Communications from $600.00 to $575.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Cfra upgraded Charter Communications from an “underweight” rating to a “market weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $481.35.

Shares of NASDAQ CHTR opened at $341.49 on Tuesday. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 52 week low of $297.66 and a 52 week high of $515.66. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $345.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $363.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.44. The company has a market cap of $52.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.10.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The company reported $6.65 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.21 by ($0.56). Charter Communications had a return on equity of 37.99% and a net margin of 8.95%. The company had revenue of $13.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $6.90 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 30.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Charter Communications, Inc engages in the provision of broadband communications services. Its services include Spectrum TV, Spectrum Internet, and Spectrum Voice. The firm offers business-to-business Internet access, data networking, business telephone, video and music entertainment services, and wireless backhaul.

