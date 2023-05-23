Freedom Financial (OTCMKTS:FDVA) Trading 1% Higher

Shares of Freedom Financial Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FDVA – Get Rating) shot up 1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $10.25 and last traded at $10.25. 17,832 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 815% from the average session volume of 1,948 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.15.

Freedom Financial Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $68.06 million, a PE ratio of 8.33 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.79.

About Freedom Financial

Freedom Financial Holdings, Inc is a bank holding company. It offers commercial banking, personal banking, and mortgage banking solutions using banker expertise and technology to build relationships with clients. The firm focuses on businesses, real estate owners, and professionals. The company is headquartered in Fairfax, VA.

See Also

