Freehold Royalties Ltd. (TSE:FRU) Receives C$19.83 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Freehold Royalties Ltd. (TSE:FRU – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$19.83.

Several research firms have weighed in on FRU. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Freehold Royalties from C$18.00 to C$17.00 in a report on Monday, March 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of Freehold Royalties from C$21.00 to C$20.75 in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. National Bankshares dropped their price objective on shares of Freehold Royalties from C$20.00 to C$19.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. CIBC dropped their price objective on shares of Freehold Royalties from C$19.00 to C$18.00 in a report on Friday, April 14th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Freehold Royalties from C$21.00 to C$20.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 11th.

Freehold Royalties Trading Up 1.6 %

FRU opened at C$14.67 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$14.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$15.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.48, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.56. The firm has a market cap of C$2.21 billion, a PE ratio of 10.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.92 and a beta of 2.11. Freehold Royalties has a twelve month low of C$11.66 and a twelve month high of C$17.78.

Freehold Royalties Announces Dividend

Freehold Royalties Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th were given a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 27th. Freehold Royalties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 77.70%.

Freehold Royalties Ltd., an oil and gas royalty company, owns working interests in oil, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and potash properties in Western Canada and the United States. The company holds approximately 6.2 million gross acres of land in Canada and 0.8 million gross drilling unit acres in the United States.

