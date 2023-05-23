Freehold Royalties Ltd. (TSE:FRU) Receives C$19.83 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Freehold Royalties Ltd. (TSE:FRU – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$19.83.
Several research firms have weighed in on FRU. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Freehold Royalties from C$18.00 to C$17.00 in a report on Monday, March 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of Freehold Royalties from C$21.00 to C$20.75 in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. National Bankshares dropped their price objective on shares of Freehold Royalties from C$20.00 to C$19.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. CIBC dropped their price objective on shares of Freehold Royalties from C$19.00 to C$18.00 in a report on Friday, April 14th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Freehold Royalties from C$21.00 to C$20.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 11th.
Freehold Royalties Trading Up 1.6 %
FRU opened at C$14.67 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$14.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$15.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.48, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.56. The firm has a market cap of C$2.21 billion, a PE ratio of 10.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.92 and a beta of 2.11. Freehold Royalties has a twelve month low of C$11.66 and a twelve month high of C$17.78.
Freehold Royalties Announces Dividend
Freehold Royalties Company Profile
Freehold Royalties Ltd., an oil and gas royalty company, owns working interests in oil, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and potash properties in Western Canada and the United States. The company holds approximately 6.2 million gross acres of land in Canada and 0.8 million gross drilling unit acres in the United States.
Further Reading
- monday.com Surges on Price and Volume after Blowout Results
- Can Ryanair Stock Fly Above Resistance Levels, What Earnings Show
- All Aboard! The Sell-Side Has Railroads In Reversal
- Is There Value Left in Lyft Stock?
- Everything About ZIM Integrated Screams Undervaluation
Receive News & Ratings for Freehold Royalties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freehold Royalties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.