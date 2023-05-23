FT Cboe Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF Declares Dividend of $0.16 (BATS:RDVI)

FT Cboe Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF (BATS:RDVI – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Monday, May 22nd, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 24th will be given a dividend of 0.1582 per share on Wednesday, May 31st. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 23rd.

FT Cboe Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of BATS RDVI traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $21.10. The company had a trading volume of 396,651 shares. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.76.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in FT Cboe Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of FT Cboe Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF (BATS:RDVI – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 11,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $255,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned 0.30% of FT Cboe Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

FT Cboe Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF Company Profile

The FT Cboe Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF (RDVI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ US Rising Dividend Achievers index. The fund seeks to provide current income and capital appreciation by holding a portfolio of dividend-paying US equities, while utilizing a naked call writing strategy on the S&P 500 Index.

Featured Articles

