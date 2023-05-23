Game Creek Capital LP Buys 11,000 Shares of Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDA)

Game Creek Capital LP lifted its stake in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDA – Get Rating) by 68.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,000 shares during the period. Game Creek Capital LP’s holdings in Liberty Broadband were worth $2,048,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband by 24.1% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 572 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband by 1.6% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 6,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $907,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 15,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,200,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband by 5.8% during the first quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 2,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband by 33.8% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 696 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. 12.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Liberty Broadband alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Liberty Broadband

In other news, CAO Brian J. Wendling sold 6,419 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.59, for a total transaction of $498,050.21. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 12,274 shares in the company, valued at approximately $952,339.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 19.65% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Liberty Broadband Stock Up 0.3 %

A number of research firms recently weighed in on LBRDA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Liberty Broadband from $131.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, March 17th. Pivotal Research increased their price objective on Liberty Broadband from $127.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st.

NASDAQ LBRDA traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $77.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,029 shares, compared to its average volume of 154,026. Liberty Broadband Co. has a 52 week low of $68.15 and a 52 week high of $123.74. The company has a market capitalization of $11.37 billion, a PE ratio of 11.67 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $83.35.

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $246.00 million during the quarter. Liberty Broadband had a net margin of 104.48% and a return on equity of 11.84%.

Liberty Broadband Profile

(Get Rating)

Liberty Broadband Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the cable, broadband and mobile location technology businesses. It operates through its subsidiaries, Charter Communications, Inc and TruePosition, Inc The company was founded on March 28, 1991, and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LBRDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Broadband Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Broadband and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.