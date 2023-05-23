Game Creek Capital LP Buys 1,750 Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Game Creek Capital LP increased its stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,750 shares during the quarter. Game Creek Capital LP’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $1,265,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lincoln National Corp increased its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 30,781 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,342,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. increased its position in U.S. Bancorp by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 12,869 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $561,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. increased its position in U.S. Bancorp by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 2,808 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Connolly Sarah T. increased its position in U.S. Bancorp by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Connolly Sarah T. now owns 24,389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,064,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Waldron Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 1.7% in the third quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 14,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $584,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. 71.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get U.S. Bancorp alerts:

U.S. Bancorp Stock Up 3.4 %

Shares of U.S. Bancorp stock traded up $1.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $31.95. 3,949,806 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,891,342. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company has a market cap of $48.98 billion, a PE ratio of 8.22, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.93. U.S. Bancorp has a twelve month low of $27.27 and a twelve month high of $53.37.

U.S. Bancorp Announces Dividend

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $7.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.14 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.70% and a net margin of 19.21%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.99 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st were paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.01%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.06%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $41.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Barclays cut their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $68.00 to $52.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $57.00 to $53.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.35.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider James B. Kelligrew purchased 16,260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $30.59 per share, for a total transaction of $497,393.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 151,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,647,446.93. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other U.S. Bancorp news, Director Alan B. Colberg purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $34.14 per share, for a total transaction of $341,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $343,107. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider James B. Kelligrew purchased 16,260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $30.59 per share, for a total transaction of $497,393.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 151,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,647,446.93. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders bought 76,698 shares of company stock worth $2,446,082. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

About U.S. Bancorp

(Get Rating)

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.