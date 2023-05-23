Game Creek Capital LP Increases Stake in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM)

Game Creek Capital LP boosted its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Get Rating) (TSE:AEM) by 32.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 57,875 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 14,125 shares during the period. Agnico Eagle Mines makes up about 1.7% of Game Creek Capital LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Game Creek Capital LP’s holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines were worth $3,009,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 96.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,067,317 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $922,721,000 after purchasing an additional 7,399,467 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 726.4% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 3,341,610 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $172,857,000 after purchasing an additional 2,937,253 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 22,058,188 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,146,794,000 after purchasing an additional 1,729,461 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 57.5% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,884,284 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $237,874,000 after purchasing an additional 1,417,607 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 33.6% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,901,162 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $164,750,000 after purchasing an additional 980,639 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.11% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on AEM shares. TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $68.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on Agnico Eagle Mines from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on Agnico Eagle Mines from C$89.00 to C$88.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Agnico Eagle Mines in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Agnico Eagle Mines has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.63.

Agnico Eagle Mines Stock Performance

Agnico Eagle Mines Announces Dividend

Shares of AEM stock traded down $0.37 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $53.10. 640,358 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,996,751. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a fifty-two week low of $36.69 and a fifty-two week high of $61.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.53, a P/E/G ratio of 24.96 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $55.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.01%. Agnico Eagle Mines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.50%.

Agnico Eagle Mines Profile

Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd. engages in the exploration and production of gold. It operates through the following segments: Northern Business, Southern Business, and Exploration. The Northern Business segment comprises of LaRonde mine, LaRonde Zone 5 mine, Lapa mine, Goldex mine, Meadowbank mine including the Amaruq deposit, Canadian Malartic joint operation, Meliadine project and Kittila mine.

