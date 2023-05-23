Game Creek Capital LP Purchases New Position in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Game Creek Capital LP purchased a new stake in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $684,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. American National Bank boosted its position in Airbnb by 886.7% during the fourth quarter. American National Bank now owns 296 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the period. RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Airbnb during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Airbnb by 96.2% during the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 357 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel bought a new stake in Airbnb during the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, New Hampshire Trust bought a new stake in Airbnb during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 39.02% of the company’s stock.

Airbnb Price Performance

Shares of ABNB stock traded down $1.18 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $108.75. 1,502,256 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,425,471. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $116.14 and its 200-day moving average is $108.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The stock has a market cap of $69.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.13. Airbnb, Inc. has a 52 week low of $81.91 and a 52 week high of $144.63.

Insider Activity at Airbnb

Airbnb ( NASDAQ:ABNB Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.79 billion. Airbnb had a return on equity of 37.51% and a net margin of 23.30%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.03) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Airbnb, Inc. will post 3.44 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Joseph Gebbia sold 333,332 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.20, for a total value of $41,733,166.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,766,769 shares in the company, valued at $596,799,478.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Dave Stephenson sold 16,868 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.21, for a total value of $2,162,646.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 134,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,301,939.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,079,403 shares of company stock worth $371,794,192 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 30.84% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ABNB shares. Truist Financial upped their target price on Airbnb from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Cowen increased their price objective on Airbnb from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. HSBC increased their price objective on Airbnb from $158.00 to $163.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Airbnb from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price objective on Airbnb from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Airbnb currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $135.55.

Airbnb Profile

(Get Rating)

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

See Also

