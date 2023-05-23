Game Creek Capital LP Takes $2.36 Million Position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Game Creek Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 95,500 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,362,000. Uber Technologies makes up about 1.4% of Game Creek Capital LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sandy Spring Bank grew its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 36.4% in the 4th quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,240 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 59,149 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $1,463,000 after buying an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Hudson Value Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Hudson Value Partners LLC now owns 29,800 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $790,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 32,719 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $809,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln National Corp grew its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 27,062 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $717,000 after buying an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.83% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on UBER shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Uber Technologies from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Uber Technologies from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $46.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Mizuho raised their target price on Uber Technologies from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.42.

Insider Buying and Selling at Uber Technologies

Uber Technologies Price Performance

In other Uber Technologies news, insider Tony West sold 4,167 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $133,344.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 166,499 shares in the company, valued at $5,327,968. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 3.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Uber Technologies stock traded up $0.39 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $39.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,295,283 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,600,469. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $33.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.98. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.90 and a 12-month high of $40.50. The company has a market cap of $80.06 billion, a PE ratio of -22.87, a PEG ratio of 14.16 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.02. Uber Technologies had a negative return on equity of 43.94% and a negative net margin of 9.95%. The company had revenue of $8.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.18) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Uber Technologies Company Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc is a technology platform, which engages in the development and operation of technology applications, network, and product to power movement from point A to point B. The firm offers ride services and merchants delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery and other delivery services.

