Game Creek Capital LP Trims Position in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX)

Game Creek Capital LP decreased its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 61,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 4,750 shares during the period. Knight-Swift Transportation accounts for approximately 1.9% of Game Creek Capital LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Game Creek Capital LP’s holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation were worth $3,223,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of KNX. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC purchased a new position in Knight-Swift Transportation during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 42.4% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 594 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 543.2% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 939 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 793 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Knight-Swift Transportation during the fourth quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 159.2% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,488 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 914 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.95% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Chairman Kevin P. Knight sold 64,139 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.59, for a total value of $3,629,626.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Chairman Kevin P. Knight sold 64,139 shares of Knight-Swift Transportation stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.59, for a total transaction of $3,629,626.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Timothy Sean Harrington sold 1,700 shares of Knight-Swift Transportation stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.98, for a total value of $96,866.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $261,082.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 67,139 shares of company stock valued at $3,799,422. 3.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Knight-Swift Transportation Stock Up 0.2 %

KNX traded up $0.13 on Tuesday, reaching $55.00. 241,222 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,930,779. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The company has a market cap of $8.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.32, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $55.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.84. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $43.53 and a 52-week high of $64.35.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. Knight-Swift Transportation had a net margin of 9.22% and a return on equity of 10.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.35 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. will post 3.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Knight-Swift Transportation Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 27th. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. Knight-Swift Transportation’s payout ratio is 13.59%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $71.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $70.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Knight-Swift Transportation has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $65.35.

About Knight-Swift Transportation

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of multiple truckload transportation and logistics services. It operates through the following business segments: Trucking, Logistics, and Intermodal. The Trucking segment comprises irregular route and dedicated, refrigerated, expedited, flatbed, and cross-border operations.

