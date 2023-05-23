Gator Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL)

Gator Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Get Rating) by 85.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 75,457 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 34,857 shares during the quarter. Western Alliance Bancorporation accounts for about 3.3% of Gator Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Gator Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Western Alliance Bancorporation worth $4,494,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 106.1% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 672 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 106.4% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 646 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.68% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Western Alliance Bancorporation

In other news, Director Marianne Boyd Johnson acquired 2,475 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $25.79 per share, for a total transaction of $63,830.25. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,830.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Stock Performance

Shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation stock traded up $0.86 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $38.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,974,614 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,603,229. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $32.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.03. The firm has a market cap of $4.24 billion, a PE ratio of 4.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.36. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a fifty-two week low of $7.46 and a fifty-two week high of $86.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $910.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $648.39 million. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a net margin of 28.75% and a return on equity of 21.73%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.22 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 8.23 EPS for the current year.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th will be given a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.72%. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.44%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $50.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $62.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $77.00 to $57.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Western Alliance Bancorporation presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $59.25.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Company Profile

Western Alliance Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of deposit, lending, treasury management, international banking, and online banking products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Commercial, Consumer Related, and Corporate and Other. The Commercial segment focuses on delivering commercial banking and treasury management products and services to small and middle-market businesses, specialized banking services to sophisticated commercial institutions and investors within niche industries, as well as financial services to the real estate industry.

