Gator Capital Management LLC Makes New $244,000 Investment in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Gator Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 2,030 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $244,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter worth approximately $402,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,609,000. Aviva PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,336,000. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,335,000. Finally, Central Securities Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $12,034,000. 60.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of META traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $248.48. 4,362,012 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,735,846. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $88.09 and a fifty-two week high of $253.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $636.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s 50 day moving average is $219.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $167.71. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

META has been the topic of several analyst reports. Arete Research reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Wolfe Research lifted their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $225.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on Meta Platforms from $250.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Edward Jones raised Meta Platforms from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, forty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $245.87.

In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 393 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.99, for a total transaction of $67,592.07. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 31,725 shares in the company, valued at $5,456,382.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 393 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.99, for a total value of $67,592.07. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 31,725 shares in the company, valued at $5,456,382.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Nicholas Clegg sold 2,146 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.81, for a total transaction of $501,756.26. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,321,967.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 37,040 shares of company stock worth $8,571,483. Company insiders own 14.03% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms, Inc, engages in the development of social media applications. It builds technology that helps people connect, find communities, and grow businesses. It operates through the Family of Apps (FoA) and Reality Labs (RL) segments. The FoA segment consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp, and other services.

