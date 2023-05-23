Gator Capital Management LLC Purchases 4,667 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Gator Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Get Rating) by 31.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 19,275 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,667 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF accounts for about 2.0% of Gator Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Gator Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $2,723,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,535,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $781,893,000 after purchasing an additional 556,793 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,002,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,125,000 after purchasing an additional 386,109 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 6.8% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,513,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,876,000 after purchasing an additional 159,896 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 2.4% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,422,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,099,000 after purchasing an additional 56,223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,117,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,132,000 after purchasing an additional 82,461 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA RSP traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $142.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,351,830 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,408,641. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a fifty-two week low of $124.92 and a fifty-two week high of $155.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $142.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $144.90.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

