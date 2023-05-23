Gator Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in OP Bancorp (NASDAQ:OPBK)

Gator Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in OP Bancorp (NASDAQ:OPBK – Get Rating) by 24.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 102,078 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,953 shares during the period. Gator Capital Management LLC owned about 0.67% of OP Bancorp worth $1,139,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in OP Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in OP Bancorp by 9.0% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 1,087 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in OP Bancorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $149,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in OP Bancorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $149,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in OP Bancorp by 41.9% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 20,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 6,182 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.11% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at OP Bancorp

In related news, Director Soo Hun Jung purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.24 per share, for a total transaction of $27,720.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 235,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,175,724.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Soo Hun Jung purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.24 per share, for a total transaction of $27,720.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 235,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,175,724.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Brian Choi bought 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.37 per share, for a total transaction of $77,775.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,266,020 shares in the company, valued at $13,128,627.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 33,000 shares of company stock worth $326,445 over the last quarter. 24.88% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

OP Bancorp Stock Down 0.2 %

OP Bancorp Announces Dividend

NASDAQ OPBK traded down $0.02 on Tuesday, hitting $8.01. 2,797 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,175. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $8.77 and a 200 day moving average of $10.46. OP Bancorp has a twelve month low of $7.50 and a twelve month high of $13.00. The company has a market capitalization of $121.99 million, a P/E ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 10th. OP Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 23.08%.

OP Bancorp Profile

OP Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of general commercial banking services through its subsidiary. It offers deposit, lending, online banking, cash management, e-statements, mobile banking, zelle, and wire transfer services. The firm serves the small- and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and residents primarily Korean and other ethnic minority communities.

